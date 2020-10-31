David McCaskill Riley
David McCaskill Riley, 84, of Lufkin died Wednesday, October 21, 2020 at his residence. A memorial service will be held Saturday, November 7, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at St. Cyprian’s Episcopal Church in Lufkin. Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Carroway Funeral Home.
David was born July 24, 1936 in Lufkin, Texas to the late Byrdie (Purvis) and Raphael Whatley Riley.
David was a lifelong resident of Lufkin, graduating from Lufkin High School in 1955. He attended Stephen F. Austin State University before serving in the U.S. Army from 1958 to 1960 and was recalled for the Berlin Crisis in 1961. He owned and operated Riley Truck Service from 1974 to 2012. His interest in restoring classic cars (Mopar) and antique vehicles continued into retirement. He enjoyed building race cars, drag racing, and dirt track racing. He also enjoyed his time spent with his coffee drinking friends. He was a devoted father, always getting involved and supporting his daughters’ endeavors, especially their love for horses. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, and friend. He will be remembered by his employees as a “first class boss”, a good man to work for. David was a faithful member of St. Cyprian’s Episcopal Church.
Survivors include his wife of 58 years, Sandra (Langston) Riley of Lufkin; daughter, Mary Margaret Riley of Lufkin; grandchildren and spouses, Meagan (Martin) Hobbs and Tyler of Wills Point, Matthew Martin of Forney, Katye (Foster) Lusk and Josh of Huntsville, Will Foster of Lufkin; great-grandchildren, Hunter and Heath Hobbs, Jack and Cam Martin, Reese and Audrey Lusk; stepbrothers and spouses, Joe Donald Ruby and Nelda, Robert Ruby and Gerry, all of Lufkin; brother-in-law and spouse, Don Langston and Lynda of Lufkin; nephew and spouse, Kevin Langston and Allyson of Lufkin; niece, Kelly (Langston) Jobe of Lufkin; and numerous other relatives.
He was preceded in death by his parents; daughter, Mary Kathleen “Kathy” (Riley) Bradshaw; and stepmother, Marie (Thompson) Riley.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association, East Texas Regional Office, 304 N. Raguet Street, Lufkin, Texas 75904, Hospice in the Pines, 1504 W. Frank Avenue, Lufkin, Texas 75904, or a charity of your choice.
Memories and condolences may be added at www.carrowayfuneralhome.com.
Carroway Funeral Home, Lufkin, directors.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.