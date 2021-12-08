Funeral services for Candace Suzette Grimes, 52, of Lufkin, will be held Wednesday, December 8, 2021, at 12:00 Noon at Shafer Funeral Home in Lufkin with Pastor Mark Youngblood officiating. Interment will follow at Rocky Hill Cemetery in Huntington.
Mrs. Grimes was born February 25, 1969, in Camp Pendleton, California, to Homer Etheridge and Susie Mann, and died Monday, December 6, 2021, in Lufkin.
Candy could be a red-headed spit-fire at times, but she was a really loving person. She had a strong since of loyalty and loved her family beyond compare. Candy loved animals and loved to sing karaoke.
Mrs. Grimes is survived by her husband, Roy Grimes of Lufkin; daughters and sons-in-law, Rose and Austin Newland and Christie and Mark Barnes, all of Lufkin; son and daughter-in-law, Ian Andrew and Samantha Moats; 14 grandchildren; parents, Susie and Sam Johnson of Lufkin; brother, Sam Johnson II and wife Brenda of Lufkin; along with many cousins.
She was preceded in death by her father, Homer Etheridge; grandparents, James and Lil Etheridge, Orell and Rose Mann, and Joe and Addie Johnson.
Honorary pallbearers will be Mark Barnes and Austin Newland.
Visitation will be held from 11:00 a.m. to 12:00 Noon, Wednesday, December 8, 2021, at Shafer Funeral Home in Lufkin, prior to the funeral service.
