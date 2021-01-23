Elizebeth “Beth” Ann Reese of Wabash, Indiana passed away on January 20, 2021 at the age of 70. She battled a brief but fierce fight with cancer. Beth was born in 1950 to William and Edith Campbell in Layfette, Indiana. She graduated from Jefferson High school and attended x-ray school obtaining her license as radiology technologist and later she completed her Bachelor’s Degree from St. Francis University in Health Sciences.
Beth retired from healthcare in 2007 and began to devote her time to quilting and sewing. Under the watchful eyes of her beloved dog Lucy, Beth spent many hours working on her creations that she lovingly designed especially for the recipient.
Beth was always very proud of her family and loved to brag on them according to her friends. She will be lovingly missed by her partner of 29 years, Hank Hilmer, Jr.; daughter, Dr. Kimberly Deaton and son-in-law Kyle; son, James G. Reese III; grandchildren, Britiany Troup and husband Donovan, Alex Taylor Deaton and wife Katharyne; great-grandchildren, Millie and Parker Deaton; sister Melissa Aman and husband Danny; sister-in-law, Linda Campbell; nephews, Daniel “Bear” Aman and Charlie Campbell; as well as numerous uncles, aunts, cousins and friends.
Beth was preceded in death by her husband of 16 years, James G. Reese Jr.; parents, Edith and William; and brother, Douglass Campbell.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday January 30, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. at Bethlehem Methodist Church in Hudson, Texas.
The family wishes to express a heartfelt thanks to doctors N. Khan, Lee, Vettiankal, P. Pinnamaneni, Chester, and Malladi, as well as the nurses and staff in ER, ICU, and 3rd floor of Woodland Heights. Special thanks to Linda Moran, Blake Grider and Kayla Mayo for making a profound difference.
Memories and condolences may be added at www.carrowayfuneralhome.com.
Carroway Funeral Home, Lufkin, directors.
