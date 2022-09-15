Mrs. Thelma Jean Havard, age 90, of Wells, Texas, passed away Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, in Lufkin, Texas.

She was born June 1, 1932, in San Augustine County, Texas, to parents Lonnie R. Steptoe and Ella Elizabeth (Sowell) Steptoe. She was a longtime resident of the Cherokee County/Wells area for a number of years. Mrs. Havard was a member of First Baptist Church, Wells, and retired from the restaurant industry.