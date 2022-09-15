Mrs. Thelma Jean Havard, age 90, of Wells, Texas, passed away Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, in Lufkin, Texas.
She was born June 1, 1932, in San Augustine County, Texas, to parents Lonnie R. Steptoe and Ella Elizabeth (Sowell) Steptoe. She was a longtime resident of the Cherokee County/Wells area for a number of years. Mrs. Havard was a member of First Baptist Church, Wells, and retired from the restaurant industry.
Her survivors include her children, Barbara McKnight and husband Curtis of Wells, Steve Collier of Lone Oak, Doug Collier of Tyler, Sherri Paresa and husband Bill of Lufkin, and David Talancon and wife Teresa of Jacksonville; sisters, Jerrie Steptoe and Jeanette Steptoe; 17 grandchildren; 35 great-grandchildren; and 8 great-great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Lonnie R. and Ella Elizabeth Steptoe; a son, Bruce Collier; a grandson, Stacy McKnight; brothers, Odell Steptoe, Cecil Steptoe, Alfred Steptoe, Lonnie Steptoe, and Charles Steptoe; and sisters, Hattie Steptoe, Pauline Steptoe, Oneida Steptoe, Bennie Jo Steptoe, and Novis Nell Steptoe.
Mrs. Havard’s family would like to offer a special thanks to the staffs of Heart to Heart Hospice and Pinnacle Senior Living Center for their dedicated care.
Visitation will be 1-2 p.m. Friday, Sept. 16, 2022, at Wyman Roberts Funeral Home, 316 W. Columbia Street in San Augustine.
Funeral services are set for 2 p.m. Friday, Sept. 16, at Wyman Roberts Memorial Chapel with Bro. Wesley Matchett officiating. Interment will follow at Sowell Cemetery in the Norwood Community.
