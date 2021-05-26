David Ditsworth
Funeral services for David Ditsworth, 63, of Lufkin, will be held Thursday, May 27, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. at Shafer Funeral Home in Lufkin with Pastor Jacob Fitzgerald and Bro. Tim Brewer officiating. Interment will follow at the Garden of Memories Memorial Park.
Mr. Ditsworth was born March 6, 1958 in Lufkin, Texas, to the late Edgar William Ditsworth and Patsy Ann (Hughes) Ditsworth, and died Sunday, May 23, 2021 in Lufkin.
Mr. Ditsworth was an active member at Denman Avenue Baptist Church in Lufkin. He spent time in Iraq working as a special heavy machine contractor during Operation Iraqi Freedom. Mr. Ditsworth worked at the Paper Mill in Lufkin for 28 years. He enjoyed watching baseball and going on family trips. Mr. Ditsworth was a die hard Lufkin Panthers fan. He loved his dog Chloe and his customers at the fireworks stand. Mr. Ditsworth was a loving husband, father, grandfather, and coach. For forty plus years, Mr. Ditsworth invested in the lives of many young men in our community by coaching and mentoring them on the baseball field. One of the highlights of his life was watching the Thundering Thirteen win the little league U.S. National Championship in 2017 in Williamsport, Pennsylvania.
Mr. Ditsworth is survived by his wife of 43 years, Deborah Ditsworth of Lufkin; sons and daughters-in-law, Michael and Veronica Ditsworth and Adam and Keri Ditsworth, all of Lufkin; sons, Andrew Ditsworth and Gunner Ditsworth, both of Lufkin; and grandchildren, Hunter Ditsworth, Conner Ditsworth, Jace Ditsworth, Jacob Ditsworth, Katie Ditsworth, and Emelia Ditsworth.
He was preceded in death by his parents; son, Timothy Ditsworth; and brothers, Eddie Ditsworth and Joe Ditsworth.
Pallbearers will be Adam Ditsworth, Michael Ditsworth, Hunter Ditsworth, Jace Ditsworth, Brian Rosencranz, J.C. Connor, Coy Ditsworth, and Joe Bearden.
Honorary pallbearers will be Gunner Ditsworth, Andrew Ditsworth, Jacob Ditsworth, Conner Ditsworth, the Thundering Thirteen baseball team, B.J. Flowers, Heath Flowers, James Mitchell and his friends and coworkers at the Paper Mill.
Special memorials may be made to Denman Avenue Baptist Church, 1807 E. Denman Ave., Lufkin, Texas 75901 or to the East Texas Cancer Alliance of Hope, 1411 Turtle Creek Dr., Ste. B, Lufkin, Texas 75904.
Visitation will be held from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., Wednesday, May 26, 2021 at Shafer Funeral Home in Lufkin.
Shafer Funeral Home, Lufkin directors.
