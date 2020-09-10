Doris Kay Holland
There are no services scheduled at this time for Doris Kay Holland, 79, Eudora. Doris passed away Sunday, September 6, 2020 at her residence. In recent years Doris was a resident of Plattsburg, MO and Lufkin, TX.
Doris was born on November 13, 1940 in Burkburnett, TX the daughter of William Henry and Dora (McCulloch) Hall.
She married Ronnie Holland and he preceded her in death.
Survivors include her children; Ben Holland, Jan Holland, Dena Holland, three grandchildren; Aaron Holland, Ruth Holland Colburn, Vivian Holland Colburn, two great-grandchildren; Kinsley Holland, Jaxson Holland, and sister, Janice Eskut.
She was also preceded in death by her brothers; Louie, Bill, Bob, and Richard Hall.
The family suggests memorials in her name to The ALS Association Mid-America Chapter via their website: https://www.alsa-midamerica.org/donate or donations may be sent in care of Warren-McElwain Mortuary, 120 W. 13th Street, Lawrence, KS 66044.
For more information or to post a condolence go to warrenmcelwain.com.
