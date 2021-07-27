Funeral services for James "Chicken" Penney, 78, of Cushing will be 10 am Wednesday July 28, 2021 at Dickie Allen Funeral Home in Cushing, Texas. Visitation will be Tuesday, July 27, 2021 from 5-8 pm at Dickie Allen Funeral Home. James "Chicken" Penney passed away July 24, 2021 in Longview surrounded by loved ones. James was born August 14, 1942 to Clarence Penney and Nora Hartless Penney in Cushing, Texas. He lived in Cushing his entire life. James aka "Chicken" knew everybody and never met a stranger. He was a true outdoorsman that enjoyed gardening, hunting, and fishing. Chicken went to work for Brookshire's driving trucks and remained with them for over 25 years. With his "can-do" attitude, he started his own logging company. He also brought that spirit to his other passion: repairing and rebuilding tractors. Not only could he repair tractors but all things with motors from four-wheelers to boat motors. Chicken was quite literally a jack of all trades. He saved his love for his family. He was devoted to his wife, Nancy Marie, and loved her with everything he had for 59 years. He was preceded in death by his parents, brother Sonny Penney, and sisters Juanelle Marks and Glenda Rawlinson. He is survived by his wife, Nancy Marie Penney of Cushing, son Jimmy Penney of Cushing, daughter Susan Fitts and Billy Sirles of Mt. Enterprise, brothers Marty and wife Manelle Penney of Nacogdoches, Paul and Pat Penney of Reklaw, and Buddy Penney and Doris Jordan of Cushing; sisters Robbie Rogers of Lake Stryker, Laura Phillips of Trawick, and Shirley and Husband Leonard Molandes of Lufkin; James also leaves behind to celebrate his memory, grandchildren Terran Speaker, Clay Penney, Kirby Beckham, Brandie Fitts, Kade Reppond, Toye Penney, and Wesley Barrett; and, great grandchildren Ethan and Ashton Baxter, Katelynn Barron, Karson Barron, Kase Barron, Harper Penney, and Chase Morrow. James "Chicken" Penney touched many lives and the impact of his absence will be felt by all those that knew and loved him.
Pallbearers include Manz, Trey Rogers, Brandon Fitts, Billy Sirles, Susan Fitts, and Wesley Barrett.
Honorary Pallbearers will be Kade Reppond, Ethan Baxter, Ashton Baxter, Rerun, Ed Beinhorn, Sonny Edington, and Marty Hadlow.
Interment services will be at Lyle- Sanders Cemetery in Rusk County directly following funeral services.
The family will be gathering for a repast at Sacul Community Center for eating, fellowship, and sharing memories after the interment service is concluded.
Visitation @ Dickie Allen Funeral Home (Cushing, Texas) Tuesday, July 27, 2021 from 5-8 pm
Funeral Service @ Dickie Allen Funeral Home (Cushing, Texas) Wednesday, July 28, 2021 at 10:00 am
