Gerald C. Mann Shipp
Gerald C. Mann Shipp passed away on November 1, 2020 at the age of 82. He was born on September 4, 1938 at Kennard, Texas to James and Jewell Shipp. Gerald grew up mainly in East Texas , he was living in Lufkin, Texas for 31 years before moving to Mustang, Oklahoma in 1988. Gerald enjoyed singing country music and being part of his family. Gerald is preceded in death by his parents, his sister Shellie Wolf and her husband Cecil Wolf. Gerald is survived by his brother Thomas Shipp and his wife Shirley Shipp; also by nieces Laura Starzyk, Rhonda Garza, and Cynthia Wilkerson; nephews Bryan Wolf, Jr. and Shelby Wolf and wife Denice. Gerald is also survived by great nephews Scott Starzyk, Grady Wilkerson, Kaleb Wolf and Johan Wolf; great nieces Sydney Starzyk, Sloan Starzyk, Alexis Garza, Ariel Wilkerson, and Audrey Wolf.
