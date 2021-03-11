Funeral services for Casey Lane Turner, 36, of Hudson will be held Saturday, March 13, 2021 at 3:00 p.m. in the Carroway Funeral Home Chapel with Brother Nathan Pannell officiating. Interment will follow in the Old Union Cemetery.
Mr. Turner was born November 21, 1984 in Lufkin, Texas, and died Saturday, March 6, 2021 in Hudson. He was a lifetime resident of Angelina County and worked as a heavy equipment operator for Universal Demolishing & Recycling. Mr. Turner enjoyed hunting and fishing, pitching washers, Karaoke, golf, crawfish boils and reading his Bible. He made a profession of faith at the age of 12. Mr. Turner attended Still Waters Cowboy Church.
Survivors include his mother, Diane (Smith) Turner of Hudson; sisters, Tiffany Turner and Charlene Johnson and fiancé Garry Ashcraft, all of Lufkin; grandmother, Elvie Elaine Turner of Burke; aunts and uncle, Katrina and Donnie Hawkins and Dottie Stelly, all of Lufkin; nieces and nephews, Aliyah Alvarado of Lufkin, J.C. Kessinger of Diboll, Justin Johnson and Zackary Toothman, both of Lufkin; great-niece, Khalani Wilson of Lufkin; cousins, Cody Darab, Arley Nevar, Zane Nevar, Genna Lewis and husband Fredrick, Destiney Renfro, and Jaylen Nelson; special friend, Tiffany Burns; and numerous other cousins, relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his father, Troy Lane Turner; and grandfather, Walter Turner.
Pallbearers will be Roy Smith, Phillip Smith, Adrienne Cavazos, Zack Oliver, Phillip Fondren, and Stephen Laird.
Honorary pallbearers will be Joey Kelley and Ryan Pittman.
The family will welcome friends and loved ones from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. Friday evening at the funeral home.
Memories and condolences may be added, and live webcasting of the services may be viewed, at www.carrowayfuneralhome.com.
Carroway Funeral Home, Lufkin, directors.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.