Carolyn Penick McAdams
Graveside services for Carolyn Penick McAdams, 83, of Lufkin, TX, will be held Wednesday, August 12, 2020, at 10:00 a.m. at Whitehouse Cemetery in Lufkin with Jim Housely officiating.
Mrs. McAdams was born June 1, 1937 in Oxford, Indiana, to Bernice Mildred Briggs and Arvel Edward Karlson, and went to be with the Lord on Sunday, August 9, 2020 in Lufkin, TX.
Mrs. McAdams loved her family and was an exceptional wife and mother. She was of the Baptist faith.
She is survived by her husband, Vernon McAdams of Lufkin, TX; daughter, Debbie Caballero of Dallas, TX; daughter, Vicky Mann of Lufkin, TX; son, Tim Penick of Lufkin, TX; son, Larry Penick of Lufkin, TX; son, Chris Penick of Lufkin, TX; son, Steven Penick of Lufkin, TX; daughter, Cathy Wallace of Lufkin, TX; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by her first husband, Bill Penick; sons, Billy Penick, Gary Penick, and Russel Penick; and daughter, Penny Penick.
Visitation will be held from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m., Tuesday, August 11, 2020 at Shafer Funeral Home in Lufkin.
Shafer Funeral Home, Lufkin directors.
