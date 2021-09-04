Gladys Wilkinson Liese
Gladys Wilkinson Liese, 99, passed away August 27, 2021, after a brief illness brought on by a fall. She was born January 15, 1922, in Lufkin to Myron Lamkin and Mae Ford Wilkinson. She was a lifelong resident of Lufkin but had recently moved to Dallas to be near her daughter and family. Gladys graduated from Lufkin High School in 1938 and went on to graduate with honors from Southwestern University in Georgetown in 1942. There, she was Miss Southwestern of 1941, president of Alpha Delta Pi Sorority, and a member of the Southwestern University Chorus and the Debate Team.
While at Southwestern, she fell in love with a local boy and fellow student, Carl G. T. Liese. They married in 1942 after he completed basic training in the Army Air Corps. Following Carl’s service in World War II, they made their home in Lufkin near her parents, and Carl began his career with Lufkin Foundry and Machine Co., later Lufkin Industries. Their only child, Janice, was born in 1951. “Sang,” as she was called by her family, was an expert seamstress and made almost all of her own and her daughter’s clothing, from school dresses to dance costumes to prom gowns. She was also a great cook, and her Italian Cream Cake and Pecan Pie are fondly remembered. She could work circles around most people well into her 80’s, and her smile and positive attitude were an example for all.
During her years in Lufkin, Gladys was a member of the board of directors of the Community Concert Association and an officer in the Lufkin Genealogical and Historical Society. She was a member of the Stephan Foster Music Club, various PTA groups, DAR, Magna Carta Dames, Colonial Dames, and Daughters of the Republic of Texas. Her interest in genealogy took Gladys and Carl on numerous trips to Germany, England and across the USA to research family history. They both also enjoyed a good game of Bridge, and Gladys continued to play after she moved to Pinecrest Retirement Community in 2005.
Both of Gladys’ grandfathers were Methodist preachers, and her grandfather, John David Ford, established Ford Chapel east of Lufkin in the early 1900’s. Gladys was a member of Lufkin First United Methodist Church for almost 90 years, where she sang in the Chancel Choir for 35 years, taught Sunday school in the Leach Class, and served on the Board of Trustees. One of her proudest achievements was chairing the publication of the history of the church in 1990.
Gladys was preceded in death by her husband (2003), her parents, her sister, Helen Wilkinson Myers, and her brother, Carl Victor Wilkinson. She will be greatly missed by her devoted daughter and “favorite son-in-law,” Janice and Vernon Griffin. Gladys was very proud of her grandchildren and spouses: Phillip (Lauren) Dorsett, Andrea (Kelly) Conley, Amy (Kenneth) Fritcher, Shane (Catherine) Griffin, and Shawn Griffin; great-grandchildren: Thomas and Matthew Dorsett, Sydney and Griffin Conley, Emily (Tanner) Noakes, Daulton (Mary Alex) Fritcher, Macklin and Fritz Griffin, and Hallie and Hudson Griffin; great-great-grandson: Owen Noakes. She is also survived by her sister-in-law, Kathryn Liese Ainsworth, and numerous nieces and nephews.
Interment will be at Garden of Memories Memorial Park in Lufkin. No services are planned at this time. Memorial contributions may be made to Lufkin First United Methodist Church, 805 E. Denman Ave, Lufkin, Texas 75901, to Angelina County Genealogical Society, P.O. Box 150631, Lufkin, Texas 75915-0631, or to the charity of your choice.
