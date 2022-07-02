Funeral services for Terry Lynn Hearn, 68, of Hudson will be held Sunday, July 3, 2022 at 12:00 noon in the Carroway Funeral Home Chapel with Steve Faris officiating. Interment will follow in the Largent Cemetery.
Mr. Hearn was born February 21, 1954 in Lufkin, Texas to the late Pauline Ruby (Sprayberry) and T.L. Hearn, and died Wednesday, June 29, 2022 at his residence.
Terry had many talents, but he was most known for his expert craftsmanship as a custom knife maker. He was considered one of the best in the field. Terry also was an accomplished musician, able to play the flute, guitar, and harmonica. He even made flutes and enjoyed singing. Some of his other passions included hunting, fishing, being outdoors, collecting things like arrowheads, and being a HAM radio operator. Terry was easy going, loved life, and most importantly loved his family. He will be missed tremendously. Terry was a member of the Lufkin Masonic Lodge #669 A.F. & A.M. and attended Dunn Chapel Church of Christ.
Survivors include his wife, Earline Hearn of Hudson; son, Lynn Hearn of Pollok, Gary Hearn and wife Deena of Lufkin; daughters, Amanda Harmon and husband David of Lipan, Ashley Hearn and fiancé Jesse Bates of Bald Hill, Melissa Danaher and husband Ty, Heather Gilchrist, all of Lindale; grandchildren, Jordan Hearn, Wesley Harkins, Kaylie Hearn, Carter Hearn, David Harmon, Luke Harmon, Taylor Harmon, Sean Bean; brother, Jerry Hearn of Lufkin; and numerous other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents and former wife in 2012, Lessa Hearn.
Pallbearers will be David Harmon, Wesley Harkins, Luke Harmon, Jordan Hearn, Carter Hearn, Sean Bean, and Taylor Harmon.
The family will welcome friends and loved ones from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. Saturday evening at the funeral home.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.