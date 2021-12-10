Margie Jo Bowser Chalker Dec 10, 2021 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Margie Jo Bowser ChalkerServices for Margie Jo Bowser Chalker, 71, of Lufkin are pending with Carroway Funeral Home.Mrs. Chalker died Thursday, December 9, 2021 in Tyler.Carroway Funeral Home, Lufkin, directors. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Obituaries Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesMultiple people injured in wreck on U.S. Highway 69 at PD Selman RoadThree-vehicle accident on U.S. Highway 69 near Homer results in 'some serious injuries'DPS identifies victim in Sunday night motorcycle crash4 patients taken to hospital after late Saturday 3-vehicle crash on Highway 69 near HomerDriver charged in auto-pedestrian fatality surrenders to policeLHS senior lands full ride scholarship to PrincetonLufkin Forward brings trio of young women to table with version 2.0Lufkin ISD extends contract, approves raise for TorresLufkin police ID victim in Sunday morning hit-and-run fatalityMan dies in early morning auto-pedestrian hit-and-run accident Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. Receive our News in Your Inbox! Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Daily Headlines Start your morning with the top headlines each day. Sign up today! Breaking News Get the latest breaking news from The Lufkin News newsroom. Sign up today! Sports Update Get the latest local, college and national sports headlines delivered to your inbox every morning. Police Reports Get the latest local and national police reports every day in your inbox. Weather Receive the daily weather forecast and the weekly outlook in your inbox each morning. Obituaries Receive the most recent obituaries every afternoon. Charm East Texas Magazine Receive monthly updates on the latest issues of Charm East Texas magazine. Promotions & Special Offers Sign up to receive emails about our exciting Deals, Contests, & Special Offers! You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.