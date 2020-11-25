Wanda Strauss
Services for Wanda Faye Strauss, 81, of Lufkin will be held at 1:00 p.m. Saturday, November 28, 2020 in the Gipson Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Myrton Thompson officiating. Interment will follow in the Garden of Memories Memorial Park.
Wanda Faye (Burke) Strauss was born December 25, 1938 in Bakersfield, California to the late Kathryn (Evans) and Kimbrough Burke. She passed away on Saturday, November 21, 2020 at her residence.
Wanda was a loving mother and grandmother. She was a Christmas baby who was an accomplished musician. She loved golf and music. Wanda never met a stranger and made friends with everyone she met. She truly loved her Lord.
She is survived by her husband, Herman Strauss of Lufkin; two sons, Paul Strauss of Katy, and John Strauss of Lufkin; two granddaughters, Natalie and Emily Strauss of Katy; brother, Vernon Burke of Aliso Viejo, CA; sister, Donna Montgomery of Delano, CA. She is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; sister, Virginia Hourigan, and brother, Richard Burke.
Visitation will be from 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. prior to the service.
Services have been placed in the trust of Gipson Funeral Home.
