Darin Lee Simpson
Funeral services for Darin Lee Simpson, of Lufkin will be held Monday, December 21, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at First Baptist Church Lufkin with Reverend Mark A. Newton officiating. Interment will follow in the Garden of Memories Memorial Park.
Mr. Simpson was born April 11, 1946, in Mobile, Alabama to the late Vivian (Harbin) Simpson and Cecil W. Simpson, and died December 17, 2020 at The Joseph House.
Mr. Simpson had resided in Lufkin most of his lifetime. He retired from Temple Inland as Chief Engineer after more than 30 years of employment. He was devoted to the company and proud to have made his career there. Darin was an avid outdoorsman, enjoying hunting, fishing, spending time at the lake with family and waterskiing. He liked listening to country music, dancing with the love of his life Susan, being involved in Diboll Days and active in his church. Mr. Simpson was grounded in family traditions and always looked forward to holidays and birthdays spent with them. He adored his wife Susan and was a devoted and loving father and grandfather. He will be dearly missed by all who were fortunate to have known him.
Survivors include his wife of 51 years, Susan Simpson of Lufkin; son and wife, Michael and Kayla Simpson of Lufkin; daughter and husband, Emily and Chad Parks of Lufkin; grandchildren, Hayden and Holden Simpson, Jackson and Pierce Parks; brother, Russell Simpson of Fairport, New York; brother and wife, Steve and Jonette Simpson of San Antonio; sister, Susan Guerrero of San Antonio; special caregiver for over 6 years, Rita Rochelle; and a multitude of nieces, nephews, other family members and friends.
Pallbearers will be Hayden Simpson, Holden Simpson, Jackson Parks, Pierce Parks, Gary Frost, and Robert Sanders.
Honorary pallbearer will be Raymond Sanders.
The family wishes to thank the staff of Pinecrest, the caregivers at The Joseph House, and Lindsey with Harbor Hospice for their loving care of Mr. Simpson.
Memorial contributions may be made in Mr. Simpsons memory to Houston Area Parkinson Society, 2700 Southwest Freeway Suite 296, Houston, Texas 77098.
The family will welcome friends and loved ones from 1:00 to 2:00 p.m. prior to the services at the church.
Memories and condolences may be added at www.carrowayfuneralhome.com.
Carroway Funeral Home, Lufkin, directors.
