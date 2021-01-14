Patsy Brown
Services for Patsy Brown, 75, are pending with Colonial Mortuary. Mrs. Brown died Jan. 12, 2021, in Houston.
Katherine Hampton
Graveside service for Katherine Hampton, 92, of Lufkin will be at 2 p.m. Friday in the Davis Memorial Garden. Mrs. Hampton was born March 30, 1928, and died Jan. 3, 2021, in Lufkin. Colonial Mortuary, directors.
Barbara Mitchell
Services for Barbara Mitchell, 82, of Lufkin, will be at 11 a.m. Saturday in the Colonial Mortuary Chapel. Interment will follow in the Union Springs Cemetery. Mrs. Mitchell was born Aug. 14, 1939, and died Jan. 5, 2021, in Houston.
