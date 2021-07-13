Freddie Spencer Sr.
Services for Freddie Spencer Sr., 80, of Nigton, will be at 1 p.m. Wednesday at All Families Mortuary's Chapel. His visitation will be from 6-8 p.m. today at the funeral home. Freddie was born June 15, 1941, and died July 8, 2021. His interment will be at Nigton Memorial Cemetery.
Thomas Earl Vail
Services for Thomas Earl Vail, 70, of Lufkin, will be from 5-7 p.m. today at All Families Mortuary's Chapel. Thomas was born Dec. 22, 1950, and died July 12, 2021, in his home.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.