Graveside services for Hazel Marie (Benson) Schmidt Sepulva, 94, of Lufkin, will be held Friday, August 28, 2020, at 10:00 a.m. at Hillcrest Cemetery in Lufkin with Bro. Ty Phillips officiating.
Ms. Sepulva was born May 25, 1926 in Harleton, Texas, to the late Edgar Benson and Maudie (Page) Benson, and died on Tuesday, August 25, 2020 at Hospice in the Pines in Lufkin.
Ms. Sepulva was a wonderful and loving mother, friend, and servant of God, who willingly helped anyone she could. She had a beautiful smile, quick wit, great sense of humor, and never met a stranger. Ms. Sepulva loved roses, country western music, her pets, and loved to laugh.
She is survived by her children, Georgia and C.W. Ashton of Lufkin, Mary Schmidt of Lufkin, Nancy and Robert Walker of Houston, Joe and Joy Sepulva of Conroe, and John Sepulva of Lufkin; grandchildren, James Yates Jr., Melody Ellison, Lacey Hansen, Julie Harrell, Susie Walker; 15 great grandchildren; brothers and their spouses, Finis and Karen Benson and William and Juanita Benson; and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Ms. Sepulva was preceded in death by her parents; husbands, Edmund Brown Schmidt and John Lonnie Sepulva; son, George Patrick Sepulva; granddaughter, Pam Bynum; and brothers, Thomas, Sam, Hugh, Elvin, Albert, and Edward Benson.
Special memorials may be made to Hospice in the Pines, 1504 W. Frank Ave., Lufkin, Texas 75904 or Alzheimer’s Association, P.O. Box 96011, Washington, D.C., 20090-6011.
Shafer Funeral Home, Lufkin directors.
