Ronald L. ‘Ron’ Cook
Services for Ronald L. “Ron” Cook, 73, of San Augustine, will be at 2 p.m. Friday at First United Methodist Church. Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. today at Wyman Roberts Funeral Home. Ronald was born Aug. 24, 1947, in Center, and died July 12, 2021, in San Augustine.
Keith Socia
Memorial service for Keith Socia, 59, of Nacogdoches, will be at 10 a.m. Tuesday at Timber Creek Church. Interment will follow in the Harmony Cemetery in Nacogdoches. Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. Monday at Carroway Funeral Home. Keith was born Nov. 29, 1961, in Center, and died July 13, 2021, in Nacogdoches.
