Funeral services for Glenn Ellington, 86, of Lufkin will be held Monday, April 25, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. in the Carroway Funeral Home Chapel with Brother Keith Woolf officiating. Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Carroway Funeral Home.
Glenn spent his last afternoon in the Pineywoods of East Texas on April 21st in the home he built with his family. Glenn was born on June 25th, 1935 to Pa, Earl Ellington and Ma, WillieMae Scott Ellington. From humble beginnings, Glenn’s life has been filled with adventure. The fifth of seven children, Glenn grew up roaming the countryside as a boy with his brothers and collecting stories he’d go on to tell to his children for generations to come. At the age of 20 he met the love of his life Olivia, assisting her in wrangling her horse. From that meeting they never parted. A self-taught carpenter with Brown & Root and other local companies, you can see his handiwork throughout Texas. Glenn and Olivia went on to have three daughters, seven grandchildren, and two great-grandchildren. Glenn, also known as Daddy or Pawpaw, is best remembered for his simple wisdom, hardworking nature, ability to fix or salvage near anything and his deep love for his family. Glenn was a member of Rocky Hill Baptist Church.
Survivors include his wife of 65 years, Olivia Ellington of Lufkin; daughters, Sheila Guidry of Fort Worth, Patricia Ellington and Steve Ragusi of Chicago, Glenda Ellington and Kenny Elerson of Lindale; grandchildren, Danny Guidry and wife April of Granbury, Meg Guidry and fiancé Jeff Berryman of Boerne, Brooks Guidry of College Station, Logan Mosig of Lufkin, Julian Mosig of Austin, Gabriel Mosig of Lindale; great-grandchildren, Tyler Guidry, Peyton Guidry, both of Granbury; brothers, E.W. Ellington, L.C. Ellington and wife Lois, Earl Ellington, Jr. and wife Ruby, all of Lufkin; sister, Pearley Rambo of Channelview; sister-in-law, Lena Mae Ellington of Lufkin; and numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Edna May Ellington; brothers, J.E. Ellington, Gilbert Ellington; in-laws, Alexander and Carmine Levine; sisters-in-law, Lerlene Ellington, Marjorie Ellington; and brothers-in-law, Tog Rambo and Daniel Levine.
Honorary pallbearers will be his grandchildren.
On behalf of Glenn’s family, they would like to share their deep appreciation to Dr. Glenn, Dr. Moran, and all the nurses and caregivers at Hospice in the Pines for their exceptional care.
The family will welcome friends and loved ones from 10:00 to 11:00 a.m. Monday prior to the service.
Memories and condolences may be added, and live webcasting of the services may be viewed, at www.carrowayfuneralhome.com.
Carroway Funeral Home, Lufkin, directors.
