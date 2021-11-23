Graveside services for Barbara Sue Evans, 74, of San Augustine, will be at 2 p.m. today at Dickerson Cemetery. Barbara was born Dec. 6, 1946, and died Nov. 20, 2021. Wyman Roberts Funeral Home, directors.
Raymond William Hill
Memorial services for Raymond William Hill, 85, of Lufkin, will be at 1 p.m. Saturday at Chestnut Drive Baptist Church. Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Carroway Funeral Home. Mr. Hill was born Oct. 30, 1936, in Maryville, Tennessee, and died Nov. 19, 2021, in Lufkin.
Edith Ann Horton
Edith Ann Horton, 53, of Lufkin, was born March 22, 1968, in Lufkin, and died Nov. 21, 2021, in Lufkin. Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Carroway Funeral Home.
The Rev. Max Reynolds
Memorial services for the Rev. Max Reynolds, 83, of Lufkin, will be at 10 a.m. Dec. 4, 2021, at St. Cyprian’s Episcopal Church. Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Carroway Funeral Home. Reynolds was born Nov. 15, 1938, in Groveton, and died Nov. 20, 2021, in Lufkin.
John H. Satterwhite
Services for John H. Satterwhite, 67, of Pollok, will be at 2 p.m. Saturday at Cross Timbers Cowboy Church. Interment will follow in the Walker Cemetery. Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. Friday at the church. Mr. Satterwhite was born Jan. 28, 1954, in Nacogdoches, and died Nov. 22, 2021, in Houston. Carroway Funeral Home, Lufkin, directors.
