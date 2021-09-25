Funeral services for Dustin Lee DuPree, 39, of Hudson will be held Sunday, September 26, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. in the Carroway Funeral Home Chapel with Brother Ron Meadows officiating. Interment will follow in Old Union Cemetery.
Dustin was born January 30, 1982 in Lufkin, Texas to Anita Beth (Christie) and Randall Ray DuPree, and died Wednesday, September 22, 2021 in a local hospital.
Dustin was a lifetime resident of Angelina County and was the Sales Manager for Rush Peterbilt. He loved his family, enjoyed fishing, going to the beach, listening to music, and watching football. He attended Southside Baptist Church.
Survivors include his wife, Ashley (Doss) DuPree of Hudson; son, Daxtin Leelinn DuPree of Hudson; father and stepmother, Randall and Brandi DuPree of Pollok; mother and stepfather, Anita and Stacy Boyd of Lufkin; parents-in-law, Maricela Villela Doss and Stuart Doss of Lufkin; brothers and sisters-in-law, Randall Reed and Brittany DuPree of Gonzales, Darwood Leo and Kasey DuPree, Ty Oliver, all of Gonzales, and Brett Oliver of Pollok; brother-in-law, Anthony Doss of Hudson; sister-in-law, Amanda Doss of San Antonio; grandmothers-in-law, Joan Mace Doss and Isabel Coleman, both of Lufkin; special friend, Alex Forney; and numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Ellen and Leo DuPree and Laverne Christie, and uncle, Billy Christie.
Pallbearers will be Randall DuPree, Darwood DuPree, Ty Oliver, Brett Oliver, Alex Forney, Kyle Smith, Anthony Doss, and Dalton Gauthier.
The family will welcome friends and loved ones from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. Saturday evening at the funeral home.
