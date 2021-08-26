Services for Michael Scott Redden, 53, of Lufkin, will be at 1 p.m. Saturday at Knesek Funeral Home on Fourth Street in Sealy. Burial will follow in Sealy Cemetery. He was born Aug. 10, 1968, in Pasadena and died Aug. 21, 2021, in Lufkin. A reception will follow the service.
