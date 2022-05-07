Services for Billy Lavone Vardeman, 85, of Lufkin, will be held at 10:00 a.m. Monday, May 9, 2022 in the Gipson Funeral Home Chapel, with Bro. Bobby Ryan officiating. Interment will follow in the Union Springs Cemetery in Nacogdoches, Texas.
Mr. Vardeman was born March 12, 1937 in Nacogdoches County, Texas, the son of the late Gladys (Hines) and Sol Vardeman. He passed away Friday, May 6, 2022 in a local hospital.
Mr. Vardeman loved his family and especially loved being a grandfather. His passion was gun trading in his early years and enjoyed going to the Canton Trade Days. He also enjoyed watching the Dallas Cowboys and the Houston Astros. In his later years, he enjoyed watching Fox News, and was a great story teller of his growing up years. Mr. Vardeman proudly served his country in the United States Navy.
Survivors include his daughters and sons-in-law, Doris and Don Curry of Houston and Wanda and Wayne Leubner of Lufkin; daughter, Susan Vardeman of Nacogdoches; 13 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; and a number of nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.
He was preceded in death by his wife of 58 years, Barbara Ann Vardeman; son, Billy R. Vardeman; parents; and siblings.
Pallbearers will be Jonathan Leubner, Slade Johnson, Richard Babb, Allen Forrest, Mark Talley and Ryan Gafford.
Honorary pallbearers will be Jerry Purvis and Caleb Arthurs.
The family will receive friends from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. Sunday afternoon at the funeral home.
