Graveside services for Bettie Davis Powell, 79, of Pollok, will be held at 2:00 p.m. Saturday, December 26, 2020 in the Gann Cemetery, with Reverend Joe Stanley officiating.
Bettie was born June 20, 1941 in Diboll, Texas, the daughter of the late Bennie (Allen) and Robert Glenn Davis. She passed away Saturday, December 19, 2020 in a local hospital.
Bettie was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and sister. She loved working in the yard, decorating and spending time with her grandchildren. In 1959, she was the All State Guard in Basketball for Central High School. Bettie worked as a cosmetologist for many years.
Survivors include her husband, Joe C. Powell of Pollok; daughter and son-in-law, Shaye and Darell Miller of Tyler; sister, Winnie Tomplait of Pollok; sisters and brothers-in-law, Shirlene and Reagan Kelsey of Pollok and Gloria and Tracey King of Navasota; grandchildren, Shelby and Rilee Miller of Fort Worth; and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Reverend and Mrs. R. G. Davis; sisters, Glennie Luce, Wanda Towns, Martha Fay Modisette and Jerry Lynn Davis; and brother, Bud Davis.
Services have been placed in the trust of Gipson Funeral Home.
