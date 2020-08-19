James Burrell
Graveside services for James Burrell will be Wednesday, at 1 p.m. at Mt. Zion Cemetery in San Augustine. Viewing will be Wednesday morning from 8:30 a.m. until noon at Garner & Son Mortuary Chapel.
Mr. Burrell was born May 28, 1954 and died Aug. 14, 2020.
Survivors are wife, Mary Lynn Burrell of San Augustine; daughters Demetria Burrell of Diboll; Audria Wilson (Theodis) of San Augustine; Tikki Hudson of San Augustine; Tilyssia Burrell of San Augustine; sons Lazavian Burrell of Lufkin and Vinnoe Darkese Burrell.
Nine grand children and one great grandchild.
Brothers J. R. Burrell of Lufkin; Hughie Burrell (Faye) of San Augustine; Murry Burrell (Gloria) of Houston; Johnny Burrell (Leatrice) of San Augustine; Robert Burrell (Cheryl) of San Augustine; Judge Burrell (Ruby) of Nacogdoches; Milton Burrell (Willie Mae) of Dallas; Jerry Burrell (Linda) of Nacogdoches; Terry Burrell (Beverly) of San Augustine; Timothy Burrell (Sherry) of Dallas; and sisters Birda Burrell Porter of Houston; and Margret Jo Burrell (Franklin Wilson) of San Augustine, as well as a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.
