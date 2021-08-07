Judy Faye (Vance) Williamson
Funeral services for Judy Faye (Vance) Williamson, 76, of Lufkin will be held Sunday, August 8, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. in the Carroway Funeral Home Chapel with Brother Wayne Roberson officiating. Interment will follow in the Berry Cemetery.
Mrs. Williamson was born December 20, 1944 in Corpus Christi, Texas to the late Norma Dee (Avera) and Cliva Harris Vance, and died Sunday, August 1, 2021 in a local hospital.
Mrs. Williamson was a bus driver for various schools, retiring from Lufkin ISD after more than 30 years of driving. She enjoyed ceramics, sewing, traveling, and watching cooking shows. She could be silly, strong, and direct, and was known for her laugh. She never judged anyone, had a huge heart, and a very peaceful home. She was faithful in the Lord and enjoyed time spent reading her Bible and praying. Judy’s nickname at one time was “Tiger”. She loved her cat “Kitty Girl”, but more than anything, she loved her family the most.
Survivors include her daughter, Jackie Hartman of Lufkin; daughter and son-in-law, Nikki and Randal Lamon of Lufkin; stepchildren, Shiloh Williamson and Shadoe Williamson; grandchildren, Karra Kay Cannon, Allen Cannon, Denise Cannon, Anthony Ray Cannon, Amanda and husband Brian Carroll; great-grandchildren, Savannah Robinson, Aaliyah Robinson, Ja’Korian Freemount, Madalene Williams, Emily Gonzales, Zachary Gonzales, Jax Cannon, Jacob Cannon, Kinleigh Sitze, Addison Nally, Kendall Cannon, and Savannah Grace Cannon; and numerous nieces, nephews, and other relatives.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Don Ray Williamson; son, Keith Allen Hartman, great-grandson, William Hank Cannon; and brothers, Cliva James Vance and George Vance.
Pallbearers will be Randal Lamon, Brian Carroll, Anthony Cannon, Allen Cannon, Jacob Cannon, Ja’Korian Freemount, and Shiloh Williamson.
The family will welcome friends and loved ones from 1:00 to 2:00 p.m. Sunday afternoon prior to the service.
Memories and condolences may be added, and live webcasting of the services may be viewed, at www.carrowayfuneralhome.com.
Carroway Funeral Home, Lufkin, directors.
