Funeral services for Alfonso Mares Compean, Sr., 79, of Diboll, will be held Friday, August 26, 2022, at 10:00 a.m. at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church in Diboll, TX with Father Luis Fernando Arroyave Perez officiating. Interment will follow at Forest Haven Cemetery in Diboll.
Mr. Compean, Sr. was born on September 13, 1942, in Saragosa Coahuila, Mexico, to the late Antonio Compean and Maria Mares, and died August 20, 2022, in Diboll.
Mr. Compean, Sr. was a welder at Lufkin Industries for over 20 years. Later, he was an auto-mechanic and small appliance repairman. He was a loving husband, father and grandfather. He was a devout Catholic, loved listening to music and spending time with his family.
He is survived by his son and daughter-in-law, Alfonso Mares Compean, Jr. and Yamin of Corpus Christi; daughter, Linda Compean Davis of Diboll; son and daughter-in-law, John Lupe and Rosa Compean of Lufkin; son, Michael Compean of Diboll; son and daughter-in-law, Daniel and Lisa Compean of Diboll; 18 grandchildren; and 16 great-grand-children.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Margaret Ramirez Compean, parents; brother, Lupe Compean; and sisters, Consuelo Rogers and Juana Deharo.
Pallbearers will be Chip Thompson, Isaiah Compean, James Davis, Victor Compean, Raul DeJesus, and Dominic Ainsworth.
In lieu of flowers, the family would like donations to be made to Shafer Funeral Home to help with funeral service costs.
Visitation will be held from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., Thursday, August 25, 2022, at Shafer Funeral Home in Lufkin. Rosary will be recited at 8:00 p.m.
