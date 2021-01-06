Joann Marvis (Partin) Conger
Graveside services for Joann Marvis (Partin) Conger, 87, of Hudson will be held Friday, January 8, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. in the Sunset Memorial Park in Nacogdoches with Doyle Bruce and Hershel Bearden officiating.
Joann peacefully reunited with the Lord and other loved ones Friday, January 1, 2021.
She was the youngest of three daughters that the Lord blessed Marvin and Lillie (Vanover) Partin with. Joann was born September 9, 1933 in Douglass, Texas.
She was a member of Angelina Church of Christ. Joann retired from First Bank and Trust in 1991. After retirement she and her husband Ralph spent much of their time at their fish camp at Hanks Creek, sharing fish tales and fellowshipping with friends and family.
Joann was a talented craft painter, and loved to crochet, cross-stitch and play the piano. Most of all, she loved having family come visit and to cook for all, who she loved dearly.
She is preceded in death by her beloved husband of 43 years, Ralph “Slim” Conger; sons, Duane and Lee Shaw; parents, Marvin and Lillie Partin; and sister, Novis Marie Partin.
She is survived by her daughter, Celia Shaw Alvarez and fiancé Ed Schmidt of Hudson; daughter-in-law, Cheryl Parrish Shaw of Jacksonville; grandchildren, Sadie Shaw Alderson and husband Chris of Lubbock, Carlea Shaw and partner Isaac Lopez of Ruidoso, New Mexico, Joanna, Marvin Duane, Jr. and John Michael Shaw of Wappinger Falls, New York, Brandan Shephard and wife Mandy of San Angelo; seven great-grandchildren; sister, Gladys Ellis of Lubbock; and a host of cousins, nieces and nephews.
The family wishes to thank Dr. Carlton Lewis, Dr. Jose Capellan, and staffs, who lovingly cared for Joann for many years; the PCU unit nurses at CHI St. Luke’s, Asher, Ashley, Bess, Bessie, Mary, and Jennifer for their excellent care; and Hospice in the Pines for their guidance and care in Joann’s final days.
In lieu of flowers the family requests memorial contributions be made to the Alzheimer’s Association, East Texas Regional Office, 304 N. Raguet Street, Suite C, Lufkin, Texas 75904.
The family will welcome friends and loved ones from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. Friday afternoon at Carroway Funeral Home.
Memories and condolences may be added at www.carrowayfuneralhome.com.
Carroway Funeral Home, Lufkin, directors.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.