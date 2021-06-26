Funeral services for James N. Pillows, 78, of Lufkin, will be held Monday, June 28, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. at Shafer Funeral Home in Lufkin with Bro. Bryan Lipscomb officiating. Interment will follow at Bennett Cemetery.
Mr. Pillows was born October 12, 1942 in Trinity County, Texas, to George Lewis Pillows and Idell (Brown) Pillows, and died Wednesday, June 23, 2021 in Lufkin.
He was a member of the Angelina County Mounted Patrol for many years. Mr. Pillows was a long time employee of Texas Timberjack where he later retired. He was a member of Providence Baptist Church. He had a very special relationship with his grandson Anthony Flores, who he thought of a son due to helping raise him. He enjoyed gardening and loved his grandchildren and family.
Mr. Pillows is survived by his daughter and son-in-law, Stacy Pillows and James Hall of Lufkin, TX; grandchildren, Anthony Flores and Ashley Burgess, Logan Pillows, Nevaeh Pillows, Chevy Pillows, Riley Joe Pillows, Harmony Pillows, Ashley Tate, and Faith Hall; great-grandchild, Serenity Tate; brother, Lewis Aubrey Pillows; brothers and sister-in-law, Edward Asa Pillows and Dorothy, Herman Lynn Pillows and Sue; sister, Letha Rasco; sister and brother-in-law, Marjorie and Curtis Hildebrandt; along with numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Flossie Pillows; son, Scott Pillows; brother, George Allen Pillows; sisters, Geraldine Lloyd, Sandra Sepulvado, and Loraine Pillows.
Pallbearers will be James Hall, Anthony Flores, Logan Pillows, Chevy Pillows, Baltasar DeLeon and Michael Welch.
Visitation will be held from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., Sunday, June 27, 2021 at Shafer Funeral Home in Lufkin.
Shafer Funeral Home, Lufkin directors.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.