Graveside services for Ronnie Edwin Singleton, 86, of Lufkin will be held Friday, May 6, 2022 at 3:00 p.m. in the Whitehouse Cemetery under the auspices of the Homer Masonic Lodge #254 A.F. & A.M.
Mr. Singleton was born September 25, 1935 in Hamilton, Ohio to the late Hattie (Ledford) and Ed Singleton, and died Tuesday, May 3, 2022 in a local hospital.
Mr. Singleton had resided in Lufkin since 1994. He served in the U.S. Army and retired from Occidental Chemical following 30 years of employment. Mr. Singleton enjoyed the camaraderie of hunting and fishing and was a mason with the Homer Masonic Lodge #254 A.F. & A.M. He was a member of Harvest Baptist Church.
Survivors include his wife, Margaret (Saunders) Singleton of Lufkin; son, Christopher Singleton of Pasadena; granddaughters, Kayli Clifford of Auston and Ashlyn Williams of Webster; nephew, Alan Singleton and wife Diane of Pollok; niece, Marva Heaslip of New Orleans, Louisiana; brother-in-law, Paul Sanders of Deer Park; sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Newman and David Machemehl of Deer Park; and numerous other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents; daughter, Ronnette Nash; and brother, Lee Singleton.
Memorial contributions may be made to Harvest Baptist Church, 6565 S US Highway 69, Lufkin, Texas 75901.
