Bo Letney
Graveside services for Bo Letney, 65, of Lufkin will be held Monday, January 18, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. in the Whitehouse Cemetery with Brother Jordan Bryan officiating. The family requests that all attendees wear facial masks.
Mr. Letney was born September 16, 1955 in Fort Leonard Wood, Missouri to Eunice Earlene (Stringer) and the late Herman Herbert Letney, and died Friday, January 15, 2021.
Mr. Letney co-owned and operated R&H Mobile Housing along with several other businesses. In his free time, when he wasn’t tending to his businesses, he enjoyed playing golf, fishing, and duck hunting. For many years, Mr. Letney was the Song Leader at his church, First Ora Missionary Baptist Church in Huntington, and his faith was very important to him. He also loved baseball and all sports. In fact, he was the pitcher for the LeTourneau University Baseball Team and before that, Lufkin High School. Mr. Letney also served on the Huntington Independent School District Board for a number of years.
Survivors include his mother, Eunice Letney of Lufkin; daughters and son-in-law, Katie and Chris Cowan, Kallie Letney, Abby Letney, and their mother, Darlene Letney, all of Austin; grandson, Dax Cowan; brothers and sisters-in-law, Gary and Brenda Letney, Greg and Lori Letney, all of Lufkin; sister and brother-in-law, Calleise and Heath Johnson of Pearland; and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends whom he loved dearly.
He was preceded in death by his father, Herman Herbert Letney; son, Keith Letney; and grandparents, Prentis and Susie Letney and Dorsey and Janie Stringer.
Pallbearers will be Doug Welch, Melvin Bryan, Justin Carter, Clinton Carter, Blake Letney, and Austin Brown.
The family will welcome friends and loved ones from 6:00 to 7:00 p.m. Sunday evening at Carroway Funeral Home in Lufkin. The family requests that all attendees wear facial masks.
Carroway Funeral Home, Lufkin, directors.
