Foy Neal “Red” Poage
Funeral services for Foy Neal “Red” Poage, 83, of Pollok will be held Sunday, August 2, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. in the Carroway Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Kevin Poage and Pastor Josh Poage officiating. Graveside services with military honors will follow in the Gann Cemetery.
Mr. Poage was born April 10, 1937 in Ryan, Oklahoma to the late Mary Ola (Robinett) and George Alford Poage, and died Thursday, July 30, 2020 at his residence.
Mr. Poage had resided in Pollok for twenty years, previously residing in Livingston. He was the Owner and Operator of Blue Water Homes, from which he retired after building thousands of homes in the Livingston area. He was known for being able to build anything, truly a very talented builder. He proudly served his country in the United States Army. Mr. Poage was a member of Clawson Assembly of God.
Survivors include his wife of 55 years, Yvonne Poage of Pollok; daughter, Connie Wheeler of Wichita Falls; son, Terry Poage of Onalaska; daughter and son-in-law, Annette and Chuck Stewart of Lufkin; son and daughter-in-law, Pastor Kevin and Tina Poage of Lufkin; 23 grandchildren; 52 great-grandchildren; brothers and sister-in-law, T.A. and Gail Poage, Tommy and Carla Poage, all of Waurika, Oklahoma; and numerous nieces, nephews, and other relatives.
He was preceded in death by his parents; daughters, Linda Ahmed and Darlene Williams; and son, Allen Poage.
Pallbearers will be Allen Poage, Robert Poage, Kris King, Chad Stewart, James Rust, and Jason McAdams.
Memorial contributions may be made to Clawson Assembly of God, 5569 US Highway 69 N, Pollok Texas 75969.
The family will welcome friends and loved ones from 1:00 to 2:00 p.m. Sunday afternoon prior to the service.
Memories and condolences may be added, and live webcasting of the services may be viewed, at www.carrowayfuneralhome.com.
Carroway Funeral Home, Lufkin, directors.
