Walter Ray Kegler
Walter Ray Kegler, 69, passed away on May 28, in Minneapolis, MN. He was the youngest son of Mrs. Jerlean Kegler and Mr. Robert Kegler of Lufkin. Walter died after a lengthy battle with complications of lung disease. Services were held in Minneapolis, where he had been a long-time resident. In addition to his parents, he is survived by a son, Walter Washington, of Nacogdoches, and his sister, Ella Kegler of Lufkin. He was preceded in death, in 2017, by his brother, Elvin.
Internment, which is pending, will be in Cedar Grove Cemetery, Lufkin. Billman-Hunt Funeral Home, Minneapolis, MN is in charge of arrangements.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.