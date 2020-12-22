Private family services for Betty Joyce Hightower Pinner, 87, of Lufkin will be held at the Berry Cemetery with Ronnie Meadows officiating.
Betty was born on November 14, 1933 in the Moffett Community, Texas to the late Flurier and Archie (Miller) Hightower and passed away peacefully Friday, December 18, 2020 at home with her family by her side.
Betty was the second of twelve children raised in the Moffett community. She worked at Cavanaugh Peden Drug Store, then moved to San Diego, California to be near Kenneth while he served in the Navy. They were married on August 14, 1954 in Yuma, Arizona. She was a faithful member of the Mt. Zion Baptist Church where she and Kenneth raised their girls. Betty loved the Lord and taught children’s Sunday School classes for many years. She enjoyed gardening, cleaning, and family get-togethers.
Betty was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, aunt and friend. She spent many years of keeping children in her home. She helped raise numerous nieces and nephews, as well as a host of other children. Each child received a full course meal on a daily basis. Her home was immaculate at all times, regardless of the number of children present. She was affectionately referred to as “Betty Pinner” by all who stayed in her home. Long after she retired from keeping kids, her great niece, Kara Teer, was born. Betty insisted that Kara would not go to a daycare and came out of retirement to do what she did best. Kara was given an incredible gift at a young age…something many others before her had been given. The chance to be cared for by God’s handpicked babysitter. God called Betty to be a mother not only to her own children, but to many others as well. She answered that call with unending love and immeasurable grace. The world is a better place because of all the young lives that were touched by Betty Pinner. Many of the nieces and nephews she kept considered her the matriarch of the Hightower family.
Betty worked tirelessly for the Angelina County Mounted Patrol. She could be found at the rodeo each year handing out programs with a smile and a kind word for everyone she met. Betty also served as a Board Member for the Berry Cemetery for many years.
Betty traveled with Kenneth and family many miles across America to places from Maine to Hawaii for the reunions of the USS Orleck.
Survivors include her husband of 66 years, Kenneth Pinner of Lufkin; daughters and sons-in-law, Donna and Brian Swetnam, Vicki Pinner and Paul Pruett, Darla and Nicky Johnson, all of Lufkin; grandsons, Richard Solise and Adam Chamblee; granddaughters and husband, April and Jake Wallace and Amy Swetnam; great-granddaughter, Mabry Wallace; several step grandchildren and step great-grandchildren; brothers and sisters-in-law, Jim Hightower, Delwin and Linda Hightower, Charles Hightower, Windle and Donna Hightower, Bobby Dan and Monica Hightower; sisters, Nell Walker, Carrie Clegg, and Mary Whitley; sisters-in-law, Fran Hightower, Yvonne Pinner and Rose Pinner; brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Henry and Linda Pinner; special friend, Bobbie Loving; as well as numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
In addition to her parents, Betty was preceded in death by brothers, Oscar Hightower and Robert Wayne Hightower; sister, Manda Reynolds; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Reagan and Etta Pinner; sisters-in-law, Clara Hightower and Dorothy Oates; brothers-in-law, Kenneth Clegg, Robert Walker, Archie Pinner, Puncher Pinner, and Mack Pinner.
Betty was loved and respected by all who knew her and will be greatly missed.
Pallbearers will be grandsons, Richard Solise and Adam Chamblee; and nephews, Steve Walker, Keith Gaston, Jason Hightower, and Ken Clegg.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Berry Cemetery Association, c/o Julie McComber, 1104 Skeetwood Street, Lufkin, Texas 75904, or to the charity of your choice.
A Celebration of Life service for Betty Pinner will be held at a later date.
Per Betty Pinner’s request, family attending must follow COVID protocol by wearing masks and social distancing.
Memories and condolences may be added at www.carrowayfuneralhome.com.
Carroway Funeral Home, Lufkin, directors.
