Maria Juana (Rocha) Castillo

Maria J. Castillo was born March 5, 1946 in Mexico to the late Maria Guadalupe Cantero and Isabel “Chavelo” Rocha and went to be with her Lord on Wednesday, September 14, 2022 in a Lufkin hospital.
She will be dearly missed and remembered for her love of cooking and gardening.
Ms. Castillo was a homemaker the majority of her adult life and was retired from briefly working at Pilgrim=s Pride at the time of her passing. She was raised in the Catholic faith and attended services at Our Lady of Guadalupe Church in Diboll.
Survivors include her children, Lilia Acevedo and husband, Carlos; Ruby Whisenant, Diana Tamez and husband Orlando; Juanita Hilario and husband Angel, Sonia Castillo and husband
Dario Zuniga; Sara Velia Quintero and husband Victor Hernandez; Jesus Castillo; Leticia Rodriguez and husband Salvador. She was also survived by numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren; as well as a host of other relatives and friends.
In addition to her parents, Ms. Castillo was preceded in death by her husband David A. Castillo and two children: Andreita Pena and Carlos Castillo.
Special thanks are extended to Theresa Lambert for her love, care and affection for Ms. Castillo.
Memorial contributions can be made to Hospice in the Pines, 1504 Frank Ave., Lufkin, Texas 75904; hospiceinthepines.org.
