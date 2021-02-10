Cara Clark Black
Services for Cara Clark Black, 42, of Huntington, will be at 2 p.m. Friday in the Carroway Funeral Home Chapel in Huntington. Interment will follow in the Zavalla Cemetery. Ms. Black was born April 9, 1978, in Beaumont and died Feb. 8, 2021, in Katy.
Frances L. (Minton) Mayo
Memorial service for Frances L. (Minton) Mayo, 77, of Diboll, will be at 2 p.m. Saturday in the Woodlawn Baptist Church. Ms. Mayo was born Sept. 8, 1943, in Diboll and died Jan. 18, 2021, in a local hospital. Visitation will be from 1-2 p.m. Saturday at the church. Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Snead Linton Funeral Home.
Mark Perez
Services for Mark Perez, 34, of Lufkin, will be at 3 p.m. Saturday in the Gipson Funeral Home Chapel. Interment will follow in the Forest Haven Cemetery in Diboll. Mr. Perez was born Oct. 25, 1986, in Lufkin and died Feb. 4, 2021. Visitation will be from 6-8 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.
