Visitation for Faith Marie Winthrop, 71, of Lufkin will be held Wednesday, June 23, 2021 from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. at Carroway Funeral Home. Private graveside services will be held in the Largent Cemetery at a later date.
Mrs. Winthrop was born December 17, 1949 in San Augustine, Texas and died Wednesday, June 16, 2021 at her residence.
Survivors include her husband, Kenneth Winthrop; stepson, Staton Winthrop; grandchildren, Daniel Paredes, Christopher Paredes, Lavett Paredes, Elizabeth Ann Winthrop, Kingston Winthrop; sister, Judy Doucette and husband Bert; sister-in-law, Patricia Havard; and numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents and son, Andy Paredes.
Memories and condolences may be added at www.carrowayfuneralhome.com.
Carroway Funeral Home, Lufkin, directors.
