Chris Philpott
Graveside services for Chris Philpott, 43, of Lufkin will be held Sunday, August 29, 2021 at 10:30 a.m. at Gilbert Chapel Cemetery.
Mr. Philpott was born September 30, 1977 in Houston, Texas to Barbara (Christopher) and Paul M. Philpott, and died Tuesday, August 24, 2021 in Lufkin. He had been employed as a Mechanical Engineer for Knust-Godwin in Katy.
Survivors include his wife, Melanie (Ruchhoeft) Philpott of Katy; daughters, Casey Philpott and Leah Philpott, both of Katy; mother, Barbara Philpott of Lufkin; brothers and sister-in-law, Michael Philpott and Austin and Kyla Philpott, all of Lufkin; and nephew, Mitchell Philpott of Lufkin.
He was preceded in death by his father, Paul M. Philpott.
Memories and condolences may be added at www.carrowayfuneralhome.com.
Carroway Funeral Home, Lufkin, directors.
