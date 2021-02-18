Elaine Lucille Graham
Elaine Lucille Graham, 61, of Lufkin, died Feb. 17, 2021, in Lufkin. She was born Oct. 5, 1959. Cremation arrangements are under the direction of All Families Mortuary in Lufkin.
Maria Guerrero
Mass for Maria Guerrero, 73, of Lufkin, will be at 3 p.m. Saturday at St. Patrick Catholic Church. Burial will be at Hillcrest Cemetery. Visitation will be from 4-7 p.m. Friday in the All Families Mortuary Center in Lufkin. She was born Feb. 25, 1947, in Mexico and died Feb. 14, 2021, in Lufkin.
Paul Murray
Services for Paul Murray, 67, of Diboll, are pending with All Families Mortuary in Burke. He was born Nov. 4, 1953, in Diboll and died Feb. 15, 2021, in Lufkin.
Gwendolyn Darcy-Sutton
Cremation arrangements for Gwendolyn Darcy-Sutton, 99, of Nacogdoches are under the direction of All Families Mortuary in Lufkin. She was born Nov. 16, 1922, in Nacogdoches and died at Magnolia Assisted Living Center in Nacogdoches.
