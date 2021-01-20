July 24, 1927 – January 17, 2021
Services for Colleen Duren Moore of Groveton will be held at 10:00 a.m., Saturday, January 23, 2021, at Groveton Funeral Home in Groveton, Texas, with Bro. John Smith of My Father’s House officiating. The family will receive friends and loved ones from 6:30 – 8:30 on Friday, January 22, 2021. Interment is to follow at Bennett Cemetery, Hwy. 94, Groveton, Texas.
Colleen Duren Moore passed away on Sunday, January 17, 2021, at age 93, after a courageous battle with breast cancer. Colleen was born at her Grandma’s home in Harrison Town, Kennard, TX. She started school at age 5 and graduated from Glover High School at 15 after being double promoted. After her father got a job with Gulf Oil her senior year, the family moved to Port Arthur. Colleen stayed behind with a great uncle and aunt to finish high school. She joined her family after graduation to work at Gulf Oil; first as a mail girl, and then as a file clerk, typist, key punch operator, and finally as a key punch verifier. She left Gulf Oil to start college at East Texas Baptist College. Colleen worked in the college library in order to pay her way through college. Due to a teacher shortage, she was offered a job teaching first grade in Gregory, Texas. Colleen was given the job without an interview. All of her students were Hispanic and did not speak English. Colleen knew no Spanish, but they learned together, which was a memorable experience. Instead of taking the teacher an apple, the students took cucumbers and onions since that was what was raised on their farms.
Colleen attended Sam Houston State University and earned her BBA and Master’s Degree. Her 44 year teaching career included employment with North Forest ISD (East Houston Elementary), Apple Springs ISD, and Centerville ISD (Trinity County).
Colleen has served on the board of the Groveton Senior Citizens Center, the New Energy Cemetery Association, Trinity County Retired Teachers Association; Harrison Family Reunion; and treasurer for Scrub Creek Baptist Church. Colleen’s hobbies included driving her tractor, raising cattle, gardening, and spending time with her family.
Colleen is survived by: Son Micho Moore (Doris Ann) of Sugar Land, Tx.; Daughter Melinda Strong (Wayne) of Danbury, Tx.; Grandson Anthony Moore of Phoenix, Arizona; Granddaughters: Maranda Chavez (Marcos) of Pearland, Tx., Candice Strong (Eric Aragon) of Danbury, Tx., Joslyn McElfresh (Roman) of Danbury, Tx. Great-Grandchildren Abygaile Pena, Adrian Chavez, Zayvier Aragon, Ezykiel Aragon, Zeric Aragon, Raelyn McElfresh, and Zadek Aragon Sisters: Doris Alderman, Verna Faye Hogan, Virginia Sherer; Brothers: Wayne Duren (Jo Ann), Jimmy Duren (Sandy), George Duren (Debbie) and numerous nieces, nephews, friends, and former students.
Colleen was preceded in death by her parents, George and Verna Duren; husband, Calvin Moore; and grandson Brian Thomas Moore.
Pall Bearers will be Roman McElfresh, Brandon Rodgers, Marcos Chavez, Eric Aragon, Glenn Alderman, and Hudson Duren.
Honorary Pallbearers will be her great- grandsons.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Groveton Senior Citizens Center, 143 W. Front Street, Groveton, TX. 75845; Bennett Cemetery Association 227 Max Due Road, Groveton, Tx. 75845; or the American Cancer Society, 1599 Clifton Road, N.E. ,Atlanta, GA 30329.
