Graveside services for Connie Virdell McClure, 88, of Lufkin, will be held at 1:00 p.m. Wednesday, December 9, 2020 in the Garden of Memories Memorial Park, with Bro. Justin Wilson and Pastor Mike Fowler officiating. The family will receive friends and visitors from Noon until service time at the cemetery.
Mr. McClure was born to Connie and Fannie McClure on October 10, 1932 in Gurdon, Arkansas. He passed away Saturday, December 5, 2020 in Livingston, Texas.
Mr. McClure was a member of Victory Assembly of God Church in Lufkin, Texas. He was a sawmill man, through and through, and retired from Temple Saw Mill in 1992. As did his father, Mr. McClure had an enormous work ethic and held to it throughout his working career.
At a young age, Mr. McClure accepted Christ into his life and married Nellie Dee Cornwell.
He is survived by his first-born son and daughter-in-law, Calvin and Laura McClure; daughter and son-in-law, Diane and James Wilson; daughter, Joy McClure; son, Keith McClure; son and daughter-in-law, Roger and Deana McClure and their baby girl and son-in-law, Sharon and Gerald Malanders; grandchildren, Greg and Jennifer McClure, Crystal and Darel Forrest, Justin and Amber Wilson, Alisha and Dalton Townsend, Laurie Cruseturner, Lynn and Joel Hand, Cindi Allen, Staci Allen, Kyle and Tabatha McClure, Suni Weatherby, Krystal Allen, Jermy Allen, Michael Allen, B G Allen, Armando McClure and Antonio Zepeta; great-grandchildren, Hope, Emma, Andrew, Samuel, Levi, Alaura, Savannah, Baylor, Aiden, Keather, Eric, Allie, Ashley, Logan, Jacoby, Aleigha, Bryanna, Mia, Elayna, Abigail, Clayton, Lucy, Daniel, Victoria, Miss Ellen and Willow; great-great grandchildren, Brynlei, Davian, Klara and Kace; sister-in-law, Deanne McClure.
Mr. McClure was preceded in death by his wife of 55 years, Nellie McClure (Gramma); his father and mother, Connie and Fannie McClure; siblings, Ester, Willie, Dorothy, Ruth, Lewis, Bruce, Martha and Kenneth.
Condolences may be offered at www.gipsonfuneralhome.com
Services have been placed in the trust of Gipson Funeral Home.
