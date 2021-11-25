Cloudy with occasional rain...mainly in the morning. Morning high of 65F with temps falling to near 55. S winds shifting to NNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a half an inch. Locally heavy rainfall possible..
Funeral services for John H. Satterwhite, 67, of Pollok will be held Saturday, November 27, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. at Cross Timbers Cowboy Church with Pastor Ford Adkins officiating. Interment will follow in the Walker Cemetery.
Mr. Satterwhite was born January 28, 1954 in Nacogdoches, Texas to the late Opal (Knight) and Jessie Albertus “Bo” Satterwhite, and died Monday, November 22, 2021 in Memorial Hermann Hospital in Houston.
John was a Construction Superintendent for Double S Construction for 25 years. He enjoyed fishing, hunting, and riding motorcycles. He loved spending time with his grandchildren and riding around the deer lease with them. He never missed a baseball game his grandchildren played in. He liked to go camping and especially loved cooking in cast iron skillets over an open fire. He also enjoyed welding and tinkering on things. John was a faithful member of Cross Timbers Cowboy Church and enjoyed spending time with his church family.
Survivors include his children and their spouses, Wyndi and Brian Cage of Nacogdoches, Misty and Jerry Black of Broaddus, Cliff and Michele Satterwhite of Kansas, Jesi Satterwhite of Nacogdoches, Dana Berney, George and Lori Berney, both of Dallas; grandchildren, Andrew Williams, Kimberly Johns, Hailey Brunson, Lesli Williams, Austin Malloy, Avery Malloy, Kylie Unsell, Deacon Black, Jason Moore, Lexi Berney, George Berney; eight great-grandchildren; brothers, David Satterwhite and wife Lana, Mike Satterwhite; sister, Susan Satterwhite; and numerous nieces, nephews, and other relatives.
He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Robbie Satterwhite; and great-grandson, Branch Williams.
Pallbearers will be Andrew Williams, Avery Malloy, Brian Cage, Jerry Black, Chris Satterwhite and D.J. Johns.
Honorary pallbearers will be Alton Knight, Steve Knight, Kent Martin, Justin Satterwhite, the church Security Team, and his brother in Christ, Ford Adkins.
The family will welcome friends and loved ones from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. Friday evening at Cross Timbers Cowboy Church.
