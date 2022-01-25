Memorial services for Brian Randolph Pickett, MD, 70, of Lufkin will be held at a later date. Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Carroway Funeral Home.
Dr. Pickett was born May 8, 1951 in Indianapolis, Indiana to the late Velina (Mercer) and Paul Pickett, Sr., MD, and died Tuesday, January 18, 2022 in a local hospital.
Dr. Pickett was a General Practice Physician for nine years and a Cardiologist for 30 years, owning and operating his own practice, Pickett Heart Clinic. He truly loved being a doctor and caring for his patients. He enjoyed playing tennis, playing the guitar, and rescuing German Shepherds. Dr. Pickett was a member of St. Andrew the Apostle Catholic Church.
Survivors include his wife of 30 years, Christine Pickett of Lufkin; daughter, Erika Passey of San Antonio; grandsons, Blake Passey and Chance Torres, both of San Antonio; brothers, Kimberly Pickett and wife Sylvia of Flower Mound, Jan Pickett, MD of The Colony; and numerous other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Paul Picket, Jr., MD.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Monastery of the Infant Jesus, 1501 Lotus Lane, Lufkin, Texas 75904.
The family would like to express special thanks to “his heroes”, Beth from CHI St. Luke’s ER and Nick and Mickey from CHI ICU; Father Ian at the Monastery of the Infant Jesus; the physicians at CHI St. Luke’s and Woodland Heights Medical Center; Dr. Cherry, Dr. Mir, Dr. Cheriyan, Dr Brent Campbell, Dr. Vivek Mangla; Rhonda, the Physical Therapist at CAMcare Home Health; and Cindy Poindexter, as well as all the staff and residents at Pinnacle Assisted Living; and most of all, all the hard working nurses and respiratory therapists.
