Naomi Ruth (Spivey) Lochard, born May 2, 1932 in Lufkin, Texas to the late Aline (Lunsford) and William Spivey, passed Tuesday, October 5, 2021 in Meridian, Idaho.
Mrs. Lochard graduated from Diboll High School May 1949 after much happiness in singing and acting in high school plays. She was a cheerleader and FFA Sweetheart and loved dancing at The Tonk. Ruth enjoyed much recognition for her talents when she moved to Houston. At age 17, actor Chill Wills asked her to ride Frances the Talking Horse from Houston to San Antonio to publicize his movie. Ruth assisted Wally Bolen in putting together the first Houston Tourism Guide and her picture appeared in the Houston Chronicle with Pat Foley. Her picture appeared many times after that in the Houston Post and Chronicle as she was friends with such well-known persons as Luke Kaiser, George Thurman, Anthony J. Lucia and now President of Movies Industries, Jack Valenti. She worked for Premier Printing and Advertising where she posed for commercial ads which were published in national magazines. She moved to Boise, Idaho in 1982 and enjoyed living there with her boxer dogs that she loved dearly. She lived a full life and had many friends wherever she went and always held a special place in her heart for her high school sweetheart.
Survivors include her children, David Minter of Fremont, California, Philippe Lochard of Milpitas, California, Romain Lochard of Boise, Idaho, Cynthia Sciscoe of Meridian, Idaho, Celise Smith of Meridian, Idaho, Camille Papadopoulos, of Norfolk, Virginia; 14 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild.
She was preceded in death by her parents; brothers, Willie Paul Spivey, Bennie F. Spivey, Andrew Spivey, and Denzal E. Spivey; sister, Velma Aline Stewart; son, Steve Hotchkiss.
