Martha Carole Berry
Martha Carole Berry, 75, of Lufkin was born December 6, 1945 in Lufkin to the late Ethel Ruth (Maw) Ament and Irving Dennis Berry and passed August 21, 2021 at MD Anderson Hospital in Houston.
Ms Berry was a beloved mother, sister, aunt, and friend.
She is survived by her children, James Andrew Wright -and wife, Brenda of Zavalla and Dana Sue Wright Drinkwater and husband, Brad of Lufkin; grandchildren; great grandchildren; sister, Betty Ruth Fletcher of Huntington, sister and brother-in-law, Sherry Elizabeth and Talmadge Hyde, and sister-in-law, Linda Berry, all of Lufkin; nieces and nephews; other relatives; and numerous friends.
In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by a son, Anthony (Tony) Ray Wright Childers, brother, Irving Ray Berry, and brother-in-law, James Fletcher.
There will be no funeral services. Cremation arrangements were under the direction of Snead Linton Funeral Home.
Snead Linton Funeral Home; directors. www.sneadlintonfh.com
