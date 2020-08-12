Jessie Gibson
Services for Jessie Gibson, 82, of Lufkin, will be at 11 a.m. Saturday in the New Life United Pentecostal Church in Huntington. Interment will follow in the Zavalla Cemetery. Mrs. Gibson was born Feb. 18, 1938, in Broaddus and died Aug. 9, 2020, in a Lufkin nursing facility. Visitation is from 5-7 p.m. Friday at Gipson Funeral Home.
James ‘Jimmy’ Hughes
Memorial services for James “Jimmy” Hughes, 66, of Lufkin, will be held at a later date. Mr. Hughes was born April 21, 1954, and died Aug. 10, 2020, in Nacogdoches. Shafer Funeral Home, directors.
Aubrey Lee ‘Dragline’ Smith
Graveside services for Aubrey Lee “Dragline” Smith, 97, of Lufkin, were Monday in the Berry Cemetery. Mr. Smith was born Aug. 8, 1923, in Hillister and died Aug. 7, 2020, at his residence. Carroway Funeral Home, Lufkin, directors.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.