Gene Bode Williams Jr.
Funeral services for Gene Bode Williams Jr., 39, of Lufkin, TX, will be held Monday, December 21, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Shafer Funeral Home in Lufkin with Rev. Marcos Elizondo officiating. Interment will follow at Forest Haven Cemetery.
Mr. Williams was born February 12, 1981 in Woodville, TX, to Dianna Thompson Camp, and died Wednesday, December 16, 2020 in Lufkin.
Mr. Williams dearly loved both his kids and family. He also enjoyed watching his nieces and nephews play sports. He enjoyed sports and collecting shoes.
He is survived by his wife, Cindy Lopez-Williams of Lufkin, TX; son, Quinten J. Williams; son, Greyson B. Williams; daughter, Aleaha Solis; son, Anthony Reyna; sister, Mallory Williams of Diboll, TX; brother and sister-in-law, Jason and Carrie Camp of Lufkin, TX; nieces, Mia Williams, Lenai Battise, and Lauren Camp; nephews, Latavian Forney, Carson Camp, and Cooper Camp; and numerous extended family and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, James A. and Dianna Camp.
Pallbearers will be Anthony Reyna, Carlos Rodriguez, Emmanuel Jasso, Daniel Williams, Rory Battise and Blake Celestine.
Honorary pallbearers will be Marcus Thompson and Clarence “Pookie” Shepherd.
Visitation will be held from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., Sunday, December 20, 2020 at Shafer Funeral Home in Lufkin.
Shafer Funeral Home, Lufkin directors.
