Funeral services for John Myrtis Sirman, 84, of Corrigan will be held Wednesday, December 23, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at First Baptist Church Corrigan with Brother C.G. “Buster” Grigg and Brother Gary Forrest officiating. Interment will follow in the Union Springs Cemetery.
John was born at home in Corrigan, Texas April 8, 1936 to the late Roberta (Edens) and Myrtis Sirman, and died Saturday, December 19, 2020 in Houston.
John’s love for horses and being a cowboy began after his bout with polio when his daddy bought him a little horse named Maude. John’s mother instilled in him to always be a good soldier and never give in to life’s troubles and sorrows. Through many illnesses and surgeries John always did his best to honor her teachings about our Lord and Savior, to place our trust and our hope in Him.
John graduated from the University of Houston June 1961. His first job was at Livingston Drug where he met Julia. They had their first date July 23, 1961 and married November 18, 1961.
John came back to Corrigan after his father’s death and helped his mother continue to run Sirman’s Drug, purchasing it in 1980. After closing the store after 47 years, John was Pharmacist in Charge at ETBHN Pharmacy until his stroke in 2015.
John was so proud of his two sons and their families. He loved being a Granddaddy and treasured his time with each one of them.
John loved people and loved telling “long winded stories”. He was a happy man who always was ready to lend a helping hand. This quote was found in John’s desk — “Life is like a box. It does not matter what you take out of it, it is what you put into it”.
John certainly put a lot into his life and the life of all who knew him.
Survivors include his wife, Julia Anne (Newman) Sirman of Corrigan; sons, John Sirman and wife Crystal of Pie Town, New Mexico and Andrew Sirman and wife Jamie of Pollok; grandchildren, Callie Sirman Poncik and husband Bryce of Buckholtz, Amanda Sirman McKinley and husband Cole of Quemado, New Mexico, Katie Rose Sirman of Stephenville, Corley Sirman and Carter Sirman, both of Pollok; great-grandchildren, Bo Poncik and Emma Rose Poncik, both of Buckholtz, and Conner Hoyt McKinley of Quemado, New Mexico; sisters, Elizabeth Hollabaugh and husband Ray of Stamford and Martha Nelson and husband Tom of Anchorage, Alaska; and a number of nieces, nephews and other relatives.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Pallbearers will be Corley Sirman, Carter Sirman, Cole McKinley, Bryce Poncik, Bubba Farrell, and Bo Smith.
Honorary pallbearers will be Christy McGuire, Lauralee Bogue, DeeDee Kolb, Kelly Whisenant, Mandy Bell, Tonya Linstrom, Carolyn Dunn, and Mitzi Hobbs.
Memorial contributions may be made to First Baptist Church Corrigan, 103 N. Collins Street, Corrigan, Texas 75939 or the Wounded Warrior Project, P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, Kansas 66675-8516.
The family will welcome friends and loved ones from 10:00 to 11:00 a.m. Wednesday morning prior to the services.
Memories and condolences may be added at www.carrowayfuneralhome.com.
Carroway Funeral Home, Lufkin, directors.
