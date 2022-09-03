Memorial services for Freddie Dewayne James, 54, of Lufkin, will be held Sunday, September 4, 2022, at 2:00 p.m. at Shafer Funeral Home in Lufkin with Pastor Wayne Rhodes officiating.
Mr. James was born October 25, 1967, in Galveston, Texas, to the late Berlin William James and Dorothy Mae (Green) James, and died Tuesday, August 30, 2022, in Lufkin.
Freddie loved to cook and to the delight of many of his friends and family, he was very good at it. He was a great dad and dearly loved not only his family but his extended family of nieces and nephews. He was a follower of Christ and loved and served the Lord and others. He also enjoyed entertaining himself with shows from Netflix.
He is survived by his daughter and son-in-law, Jennifer and Carl Herrington of Lufkin, TX; granddaughter, Kaylee Mewborn of Hudson, TX; grandson, Justin Lewis of Diboll, TX; special niece, Serena Buster of Lufkin, TX; brother and sister-in-law, Bruce and Linda James of Lufkin, TX; sister Alice Hart of Huntington, TX; sister, Bobbie-Linda Burns of Huntington, TX; along with numerous nieces, nephews, other family, and friends.
He was preceded in death by the mother of his child, Brenda James; parents; sister Carol Lynn James; brothers, Charles James, Berlin James, Donny James, and Tony James
Honorary pallbearers will be Matthew James, Dustin James, Jeffery Buster, and Bradley Strickland
